Bronny James Faces Backlash From NBA Fans For Honest Quote After Lakers Season
Bronny James had one of the most high-profile rookie seasons in NBA history (despite being the 55th pick).
After the season ended, the former USC guard made a very honest statement about his year (via Spectrum SportsNet).
Reporter: "Bronny, you mentioned confidence, if you think back to your first games as a pro and Summer League and stuff like that, how big of gap is there? In terms of confidence from that first day to now. How excited are you to kind of use that whether it's in Vegas this summer or whatever is next for you?"
Bronny: "Like you said, it was a huge difference in my confidence from start of the year, I would just say I was under a lot of pressure and it was getting me a little bit. Just having those games like the Bucks game... Just having those games like that in the G League... Just build my confidence every day and proving to me that I know what I can do. I'm ready to keep growing as a player."
Many fans commented on is honest quote (h/t Sporting News Instagram).
@oboywayne: "Wasn’t as close to half of what his father had to deal with stop complaining"
@patr1ckw: "Bro had zero pressure. No one expected anything notable from him."
@5star_barber: "Pressure ?? You was getting 2 min a game"
@felizgomez113: "Bro ain’t built for this"
@jakeckalson: "“Pressure is when you don't know where your next meal is coming from” - Shaq"
@livextime: "How you under pressure when you’re on a guaranteed contract , SOFT. 😭"
While a lot of fans were critical, others stuck up for the 20-year-old.
@dmj__24: "One of the best late 2nd round picks from the draft so far 🤷♂️"
@gage_karen: "Stand strong Bronny and continue to strive in your greatness !!"
@rangeman77002024: "He’s proven he’s a good player. Just keep working hard and get as good as you can get. Nothing else matters. The outside noise is just bs, carries no value. Ignore it"
@itsalexisnicoleee: "Y’all sound mean and miserable in these comments smh should be ashamed of yourselves fr .."