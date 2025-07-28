Bronny James Made His Feelings Clear About Kyrie Irving

Bronny James ranks his favorite NBA players of all time 👀



⭐️ LeBron James

⭐️ Steph Curry

⭐️ Kyrie Irving

⭐️ Kevin Durant

⭐️ Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander



Thoughts? 🤔



(via @espn)pic.twitter.com/KM2eLKWntJ