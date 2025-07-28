Bronny James Made His Feelings Clear About Kyrie Irving
Bronny James has been one of the most notable players in the NBA since being selected with the 55th pick by the Los Angeles Lakers (last summer).
After the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny was asked to name his five favorite players of all time.
The 20-year-old guard revealed that Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is his third favorite player.
Via ClutchPoints (on July 14, 2024): "Bronny James ranks his favorite NBA players of all time LeBron James
Steph Curry
Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant
Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Thoughts?
(via @espn)"
Many fans will likely enjoy seeing Bronny mention Irving as one of his favorites.
His father (LeBron) played with Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers for three seasons.
They led the franchise to the 2016 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Via The NBA: "Most points for a duo in the Finals, last 50 years:
LeBron and Kyrie: 398 in 2016
Shai and JDub: 377 this year"