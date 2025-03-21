Bronny James Made Los Angeles Lakers History Not Seen Since Magic Johnson
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) in California.
They were playing without most of their top players and lost by a score of 118-89.
The one positive was that the young players got a lot of time on the court.
Rookie guard Bronny James finished with 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 7/10 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
He also made Lakers history not seen since Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.
Via StatMamba: "Bronny James tonight:
17 PTS
5 AST
70% FG
The youngest Lakers rookie to reach these numbers in a game since Magic Johnson (1979)."
Considering Johnson is one of the best (and most popular) Lakers of all time, fans will likely enjoy seeing the accomplishment from Bronny.
The 20-year-old is now averaging 2.3 points per contest while shooting 35.4% from the field and 26.9% from the three-point range in his first 22 NBA games with the Lakers.
The loss dropped the Lakers to 43-26 in 69 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 5-5 over their last ten.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "The shorthanded Lakers’ three-game win streak and nine-game home win streak is snapped. They drop to 43-26 and No. 4 in the West. Bronny James led LA with a career-high 17 points. Dalton Knecht had 17 points.
Up next: vs. Chicago on Saturday."