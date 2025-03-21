Fastbreak

Bronny James Made Los Angeles Lakers History Not Seen Since Magic Johnson

Bronny James made Los Angeles Lakers history.

Ben Stinar

Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks to pass against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) in California.

They were playing without most of their top players and lost by a score of 118-89.

The one positive was that the young players got a lot of time on the court.

Rookie guard Bronny James finished with 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 7/10 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

He also made Lakers history not seen since Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

Via StatMamba: "Bronny James tonight:

17 PTS
5 AST
70% FG

The youngest Lakers rookie to reach these numbers in a game since Magic Johnson (1979)."

Considering Johnson is one of the best (and most popular) Lakers of all time, fans will likely enjoy seeing the accomplishment from Bronny.

The 20-year-old is now averaging 2.3 points per contest while shooting 35.4% from the field and 26.9% from the three-point range in his first 22 NBA games with the Lakers.

The loss dropped the Lakers to 43-26 in 69 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 over their last ten.

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "The shorthanded Lakers’ three-game win streak and nine-game home win streak is snapped. They drop to 43-26 and No. 4 in the West. Bronny James led LA with a career-high 17 points. Dalton Knecht had 17 points.

Up next: vs. Chicago on Saturday."

