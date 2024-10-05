Bronny James Made NBA Preseason History In Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in California for their first preseason game.
All eyes were on Bronny, who was making his debut for the Lakers.
The former USC star finished with two points, one rebound, one assist and three blocks while shooting 1/6 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time.
While he did not have a good offensive night, Bronny's three blocks were extremely notable.
Via StatMamba: "Bronny James had 3 blocks tonight.
The only guard to record more blocks in their preseason debut was Dwyane Wade (2003)."
Bronny had one sequence where he got the block and the dished out an assist to Rui Hachimura who made a three-pointer in transition.
Via The NBA: "Bronny James doing it on both ends 💪
The block leads to the assist to Rui for 3!"
Many fans are anticipating the first time that they can see Bronny on the floor with his father (LeBron James).
For Friday's game, LeBron was ruled out (and so was Anthony Davis).
The Lakers will resume action on Sunday evening when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
After their six preseason games, the Lakers will open up the regular season on October 22 when they host the Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
They are coming off a season where they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).