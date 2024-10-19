Bronny James Made NBA Preseason History In Lakers-Warriors Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
Since they were playing their final preseason game, the Lakers rested all their key players, allowing the rookies to get significant minutes.
Bronny James started, and he finished with 17 points, four rebounds, three steals and one block while shooting 7/17 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers lost by a score of 132-74 to finish the preseason with a 2-4 record in six games.
After struggling in the first five games, Bronny will likely get a big confidence boost from the performance.
In addition, fans have dug up that Bronny's 17 points made NBA preseason history for a 55th overall pick (h/t @MaskedInLA and Reddit user @LeBronRaymoneJamesSr).
Via @MaskedInLA: "Bronny’s 17 points from tonight were the most points scored in a preseason game by a 55th pick in the last 15 years"
While it's nothing major, it shows that Bronny was able to finish the preseason with a signature game for someone in his position.
He had only scored eight total points in the five games prior.
The 20-year-old averaged 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 29.7% from the field in six preseason games.
The Lakers will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on Tuesday evening when they host Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
Bronny played one season of college basketball before getting drafted by the Lakers over the summer.