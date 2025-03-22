Fastbreak

Bronny James Makes Blunt Comment After Giannis Antetokounmpo Highlight

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James met with the media after Thursday's game.

Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, Bronny James was given a career-high 30 minutes of playing time when the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks.

While they lost by a score of 118-89, Bronny finished with 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block.

He also had a viral move on Giannis Antetokounmpo that got a lot of views on social media.

Via Lakers all Day Everyday: "OMG BRONNY HAD GIANNIS TRIPPING 😭😭😭😭😭"

Bronny was unable to complete the highlight (and many thought the refs missed a foul call).

After the game, the former USC guard was asked about the viral play (h/t Bleacher Report).

Bronny: "He's a much bigger guy than me, so I just gotta find a way to get around him somehow. May have got fouled. That's up for argument. It is what it is. I tried to get me a bucket."

Bronny is only averaging 2.3 points per contest in his first 22 NBA games.

That said, he has had extremely limited playing time (5.8 minutes per game).

Via NBA KICKS: "Bronny James wore 3 different pairs of sneakers in his career-high night 👀👟"

As for Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP finished the win with 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/15 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.

Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes against Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Lakers will play their next game on Saturday night when they host the Chicago Bulls.

They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-26 record.

