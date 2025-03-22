Bronny James Makes Blunt Comment After Giannis Antetokounmpo Highlight
On Thursday evening, Bronny James was given a career-high 30 minutes of playing time when the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks.
While they lost by a score of 118-89, Bronny finished with 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block.
He also had a viral move on Giannis Antetokounmpo that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Lakers all Day Everyday: "OMG BRONNY HAD GIANNIS TRIPPING 😭😭😭😭😭"
Bronny was unable to complete the highlight (and many thought the refs missed a foul call).
After the game, the former USC guard was asked about the viral play (h/t Bleacher Report).
Bronny: "He's a much bigger guy than me, so I just gotta find a way to get around him somehow. May have got fouled. That's up for argument. It is what it is. I tried to get me a bucket."
Bronny is only averaging 2.3 points per contest in his first 22 NBA games.
That said, he has had extremely limited playing time (5.8 minutes per game).
Via NBA KICKS: "Bronny James wore 3 different pairs of sneakers in his career-high night 👀👟"
As for Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP finished the win with 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/15 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers will play their next game on Saturday night when they host the Chicago Bulls.
They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-26 record.