Bronny James Makes Bold Statement After Injury Scare In Lakers G League Game
On Friday night, the South Bay Lakers beat the Valley Suns (at home) by a score of 122-104.
Bronny James continued his hot stretch, finishing the game with 28 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 12/23 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 32 mintues of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Bronny James regular season G League stats:
22.6 PPG
5.4 RPG
4.4 APG
2.2 SPG
3.2 3PM
43/39/79%"
During the game, Bronny threw down a massive dunk, but he also had a scary fall (h/t Raj C. of ClutchPoints).
After the game, Bronny made a bold statement (h/t Spectrum SportsNet, Ballislife.com).
Reporter: "You took a hard fall after that dunk. I saw them checking out your hand. How are you doing?"
Bronny: "I'm good. I'm a tough cookie is what they say. Imma be alright."
Bronny has only appeared in 16 NBA games for the Los Angeles Lakers (with limited playing time).
However, he is starting to find his groove in the G League.
Via @pointmadebball: "Looks like Bronny’s confidence is higher than it’s ever been
He dropped 28 in his most recent game, knocking down shots off the dribble, splashing threes, and showing great touch around the rim and in the paint
Starting to prove he always belonged"
As for the Lakers (31-19), they are coming off a 124-117 win over the Indiana Pacers.
They will resume action on Monday against the Utah Jazz (at home).