Bronny James Makes Heartfelt Statement After Los Angeles Lakers NBA G League Game
On Friday night, Bronny James had arguably the best game of his pro career (in the G League).
The former USC guard finished with 31 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 10/22 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range.
South Bay beat Rip City by a score of 122-110.
After the game, Bronny spoke to Spectrum SportsNet.
Bronny (h/t NBA on ESPN): "I always just try to come out and try to play the right way... I'm just trying to get my confidence back. That's all. I'm just trying to go out, play my game, learn from every game. While I'm not playing in the G, learning from the Lakers, learning from my vets and keep trying to be myself. That's been working recently. I'm happy with my results... I'm having fun. Anytime I'm playing basketball. Anytime I'm out hear breathing, anytime I'm out here walking, I'm having fun. I'm grateful. I'm down to earth. I'm grateful for everything that's given to me."
Bronny is now averaging 16.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 10 G League games.
He has also appeared in 12 NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 20-year-old most recently played four minutes against the Boston Celtics (on Thursday).
As for the Lakers, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-18 record in 42 games.
They will visit the Golden State Warriors on Friday.