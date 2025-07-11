Bronny James Makes Honest Cooper Flagg Statement During Mavs-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, Cooper Flagg is playing in his first pro game, as the Dallas Mavericks are facing off against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers at NBA Summer League.
The crowd in Las Vegas paid high prices to get into the arena.
Via Bleacher Report (on July 8): "Cooper Flagg vs. Bronny James Summer League tickets are selling for a HISTORIC amount 🤯
Lower bowl tickets are going for $650 and courtside tickets are going for $2,500 😱
(via @TickPick)"
The two players made the first half extremely exciting.
Via Yahoo Sports: "Cooper Flagg and Bronny James putting up numbers at the half
Flagg: 10 PTS | 3 REB | 5-15 FG | 16 minutes
James: 8 PTS | 1 REB | 2-4 FG | 10 minutes"
Bronny was also asked about Flagg at halftime (via NBA on ESPN).
Bronny: "He's a quick, powerful big. We gotta do everything we can to stop him and slow him down. He's a great player, he's gonna get his... Just gotta do a great job of stoping him, though."
Flagg was the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft last month.
He is expected to become an NBA superstar.
Via Bleacher Report: "KYRIE LOVING THIS COOPER FLAGG SEQUENCE 🔥 👏"
While Bronny was the 55th pick (in 2024), he also got a lot of attention during his first NBA Summer League Game.
He has a lot of attention on him due to the fact he is the son of LeBron.