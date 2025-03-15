Bronny James Makes Honest Statement After Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Nuggets (in Denver) by a score of 131-126.
Since the Lakers were without most of their key players, rookie guard Bronny James was given 16 minutes of playing time.
He finished with five points, two rebounds and one steal while shooting 1/5 from the three-point range.
After the game, Bronny met with the media (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Bronny: "I'm always just trying to stay ready as much as I can. Whether I'm playing in the G or up here with the big guys. Just always trying to stay ready. We have stay ready games at practice and stuff like that. I'm always ready to go at it and give my full effort."
Bronny has appeared in 19 NBA games with averages of 1.6 points per contest while shooting 25.0% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range.
That said, he has been playing at a high level with the South Bay Lakers (G League).
Bronny: "I always try to stay as low key as I can... Just putting in the work behind the scenes I feel like it's been really good for me."
With the loss to Denver, the Lakers dropped to 40-25 in 65 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (but also lost four in a row).
On Sunday afternoon, the Lakers will resume action when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles.