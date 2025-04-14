Bronny James Makes Honest Statement After Lakers-Trail Blazers Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers faced off in Oregon.
The Lakers were without most of their key players, so rookie guard Bronny James was given his first NBA start.
Via Nice Kicks: "Bronny James made his first career NBA start rocking the “Year of the Mamba” Nike Kobe 5 on Mamba Day 🐍"
The former USC star put up four points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals while shooting 2/10 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Bronny made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Bronny: "I thought I got better. I thought I grew as a player and a person. Just more work to be done. I feel like my progession has been slow, but getting better every day."