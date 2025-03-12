Bronny James Makes Honest Statement After Los Angeles Lakers G League Game
On Monday night, Bronny James played another game in the G League for the South Bay Lakers.
The 20-year-old guard finished with 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 5/16 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
After the 110-97 loss to the Motor City Cruise, Bronny made an honest statement when asked about things he can improve upon (h/t Raj C. of ClutchPoints).
Bronny: "I think my decision making, and knowing when and when not to be aggressive. I think I was playing a little passive in the first half and then I started getting aggressive in the second... Just deciphering when and when not to be aggressive."
After a slow start to his pro career, the former USC guard has played well for South Bay over the previous three months.
He is averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in nine regular season G League games.
In addition to his time with South Bay, Bronny has also played 18 NBA games for the Lakers.
He is averaging 1.4 points per contest while shooting 25.8% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range.
As for the Lakers, they have had an excellent season with a 40-23 record in 63 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.