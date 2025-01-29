Fastbreak

Bronny James Makes Honest Statement After Los Angeles Lakers Lose To 76ers

Bronny James met with the media after Tuesday's game.

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) reacts during warm-ups against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 118-104 (at the Wells Fargo Center).

Surprisingly, Bronny James was inserted into the game in the first quarter.

They were his first meaningful minutes since the start of the season.

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Bronny James is checking in for his first rotation minutes with the Lakers since opening night."

The former USC guard finished with three rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 0/5 from the field in 15 minutes of playing time.

Despite his poor performance, Bronny had been coming off an outstanding 31-point game in the G League.

After the game, he made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).

Reporter: "Can you even compare your readiness now, 40 games in or so, compared to back in October?"

Bronny: "Absolutely not. I feel like I'm a lot more prepared now."

Bronny has now appeared in 13 NBA games for the Lakers.

Jan 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Bronny James (9) look on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

He is averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 45.8% from the three-point range in three G League regular season games.

With the loss to the 76ers, the Lakers are 26-19 in 45 games, which still has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They will resume action on Thursday night when they visit Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.

On the road, the Lakers are 10-13 in 23 games.

