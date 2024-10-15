Bronny James Makes Honest Statement Before Lakers-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play their fourth preseason game when they face off against the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas.
Rookie Bronny James has appeared in each of the team's first three games (the Lakers are 1-2).
However, he is coming off a tough showing where he shot 0/4 from the field in six minutes of playing time.
Before Tuesday's showdown with Golden State, Bronny met with the media and made an honest statement (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin).
Bronny: "I feel good. The numbers could be better, but I just got to get my confidence up."
Bronny has two points, three rebounds, one assist and three blocks while shooting 1/11 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in his first three games.
His three blocks came in the first game.
Via StatMamba on October 5: "Bronny James had 3 blocks tonight.
The only guard to record more blocks in their preseason debut was Dwyane Wade (2003)."
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.
He will likely spend a lot of time with the South Bay Lakers (G League) during the regular season.
The Lakers will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 22 when they host Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves Los Angeles.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.