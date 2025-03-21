Bronny James' Move On Giannis Antetokounmpo Goes Viral In Bucks-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are without most of their key players against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Therefore, Bronny James was given a lot of playing time.
During the first half, the former USC guard pulled off a move on Giannis Antetokounmpo that got a lot of views on social media.
@LADEig: "OMG BRONNY HAD GIANNIS TRIPPING 😭😭😭😭😭"
While Bronny was unable to complete the highlight (he lost the ball), many fans reacted to the play.
@iam_johnw: "The fact that Giannis got crossed up by bronny and got blown by so bad that he grabbed his shoulder and still no foul was called is nasty work"
@ProvideContext: "I just saw Bronny absolutely cook Giannis on an island?
I know we all saw it too. Yooooooooooooo, those Nepotism takes have already aged worse than milk."
@LakeShowYo: "REFS SAVING GIANNIS FROM BRONNY 😭"
@BricksCenter: "BRONNY BROKE GIANNIS’ ANKLES 😭"
@JKBOGEN: "So he did foul Bronny"
@sultanwaystar: "Bronny just cooked Giannis so Giannis fouled him and the refs protected their special boys reputations 🤦♂️"
@twnkiehuntr: "Giannis grabbing Bronny’s arm after getting cooked. Refs pretend Bronny lost control on his own
Like father like son"
Bronny had ten points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 4/6 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 15 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-25 record in 68 games.
They are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.