Bronny James' Move On Giannis Antetokounmpo Goes Viral In Bucks-Lakers Game

Bronny James pulled off a move on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ben Stinar

Jan 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are without most of their key players against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Therefore, Bronny James was given a lot of playing time.

During the first half, the former USC guard pulled off a move on Giannis Antetokounmpo that got a lot of views on social media.

@LADEig: "OMG BRONNY HAD GIANNIS TRIPPING 😭😭😭😭😭"

While Bronny was unable to complete the highlight (he lost the ball), many fans reacted to the play.

@iam_johnw: "The fact that Giannis got crossed up by bronny and got blown by so bad that he grabbed his shoulder and still no foul was called is nasty work"

@ProvideContext: "I just saw Bronny absolutely cook Giannis on an island?

I know we all saw it too. Yooooooooooooo, those Nepotism takes have already aged worse than milk."

@LakeShowYo: "REFS SAVING GIANNIS FROM BRONNY 😭"

@BricksCenter: "BRONNY BROKE GIANNIS’ ANKLES 😭"

@JKBOGEN: "So he did foul Bronny"

@sultanwaystar: "Bronny just cooked Giannis so Giannis fouled him and the refs protected their special boys reputations 🤦‍♂️"

@twnkiehuntr: "Giannis grabbing Bronny’s arm after getting cooked. Refs pretend Bronny lost control on his own

Like father like son"

Bronny had ten points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 4/6 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 15 minutes of playing time.

Bronny James
Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) rebounds against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-25 record in 68 games.

They are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

