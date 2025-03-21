Fastbreak

Bronny James' Full-Court Pass Went Viral In Bucks-Lakers Game

Bronny James made an excellent pass during Thursday's gamee.

Ben Stinar

Feb 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Drew Eubanks (15) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Drew Eubanks (15) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Milwaukee Bucks (at home in California).

During the first half, Bronny James made an incredible full-court pass that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "ADD THE FULL-COURT ASSIST FOR BRONNY JAMES!!

Long-range dime looks very familiar"

The Lakers are playing without most of their key players against the Bucks.

Via Underdog NBA: "Lakers players available Thursday:

Gabe Vincent
Jordan Goodwin
Dalton Knecht
Markieff Morris
Jaxson Hayes
Trey Jemison
Shake Milton
Alex Len
Bronny James
Cam Reddish"

Therefore, Bronny was given a lot of playing time in the first half.

He had eight points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 3/4 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 12 minutes.

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Bronny James has 8 points on 3-of-4 shooting at the half to lead all Lakers scorers. LAL trails MIL 57-46. James' season high is 9 points."

The 20-year-old came into the night with averages of 1.6 points per contest while shooting 26.3% from the field and 22.7% from the three-point range in his first 21 NBA games.

He has also spent a lot of time with the South Bay Lakers (G League).

As for the Lakers, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-25 record in 68 games.

They are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

