Bronny James' Full-Court Pass Went Viral In Bucks-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Milwaukee Bucks (at home in California).
During the first half, Bronny James made an incredible full-court pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "ADD THE FULL-COURT ASSIST FOR BRONNY JAMES!!
Long-range dime looks very familiar"
The Lakers are playing without most of their key players against the Bucks.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lakers players available Thursday:
Gabe Vincent
Jordan Goodwin
Dalton Knecht
Markieff Morris
Jaxson Hayes
Trey Jemison
Shake Milton
Alex Len
Bronny James
Cam Reddish"
Therefore, Bronny was given a lot of playing time in the first half.
He had eight points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 3/4 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 12 minutes.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Bronny James has 8 points on 3-of-4 shooting at the half to lead all Lakers scorers. LAL trails MIL 57-46. James' season high is 9 points."
The 20-year-old came into the night with averages of 1.6 points per contest while shooting 26.3% from the field and 22.7% from the three-point range in his first 21 NBA games.
He has also spent a lot of time with the South Bay Lakers (G League).
As for the Lakers, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-25 record in 68 games.
They are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.