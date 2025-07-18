Bronny James' Move Went Viral In Lakers-Celtics Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Boston Celtics at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
During the second half, Bronny James had big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Slick crossover.
Hang in air.
Finish through contact.
WHAT A PLAY FROM BRONNY JAMES"
Bronny had ten points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 4/7 from the field in his first 20 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to the highlight on social media.
@GambitMeta: "He put em in the blender. Floated in the air"
@CavsCentel_: "baby goat"
@Deezy23_: "He’s getting playing time this year"
@RealMaakMill: "What a play"
@EvanGuthrie: "Big play 🏀"
@wembley.ricce: "the problem for this dude, he will be always will be compared with his father"
@jjones1911: "He sure looks like a soon to be competent NBA hooper to me 🤷🏿🤷🏿🤷🏿"
@lordpelinka: "IVE SEEN ENOUGH BRONNY IS HIM"
Bronny has had good moments at NBA Summer League, which could be a sign that he will earn more minutes during the 2025-26 season.
He finished his rookie year averaging 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "Bronny James has all 13 of his points in this 4th Q after taking only 1 shot in the first 3, hitting 5 of 8 with a pair of FT's off and-1's.
LA trail 78-67 with 4:26 to play."