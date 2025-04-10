Bronny James' No-Look Pass Went Viral In Lakers-Mavs Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 112-97.
With the game out of reach, Bronny James was given two minutes of playing time in the fourth quarter.
He had one assist that got a lot of views on social media.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Bronny James with the no-look pass!"
Many fans reacted to Bronny's pass.
@Kechy_A: "What a pass from Bronny"
@OGMICHAELDON: "That was a good pass Bronny way to make something happen in the lil bit of mins"
@fleaflickerr: "Bronny James, what a pass - story of the night"
@al_osei: "What a pass by Bronny! His game is so much sharper now. #Bronny will be Max Christie vibes in his second season for @Lakers"
@BronnyMuse06: "THAT BRONNY PASS THO"
@Wild__EJ: "He really gonna be in rotation within next 2 years…🥹"
@kxngjollof: "That Bronny pass to knecht was like prime magic"
Bronny has now appeared in 25 games for the Lakers.
He is averaging 2.2 points per contest while shooting 34.0% from the field and 27.6% from the three-point range.
With their victory over Dallas, the Lakers are now 49-31 in 80 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Friday night against the Houston Rockets (at home).
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers clinch a playoff berth with a 112-97 win in Dallas. Luka Doncic met the moment, tying a season high with 45 points. One more win in L.A.'s final two regular season games -- home Friday vs. HOU or on the road Sunday in POR -- will secure the No. 3 seed in the West."