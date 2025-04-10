Fastbreak

Bronny James' No-Look Pass Went Viral In Lakers-Mavs Game

Bronny James made an excellent pass during Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) passes against Milwaukee Bucks forward Pete Nance (35) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 112-97.

With the game out of reach, Bronny James was given two minutes of playing time in the fourth quarter.

He had one assist that got a lot of views on social media.

Via NBA on ESPN: "Bronny James with the no-look pass!"

Many fans reacted to Bronny's pass.

@Kechy_A: "What a pass from Bronny"

@OGMICHAELDON: "That was a good pass Bronny way to make something happen in the lil bit of mins"

@fleaflickerr: "Bronny James, what a pass - story of the night"

Mar 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up United Center before the game against Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

@al_osei: "What a pass by Bronny! His game is so much sharper now. #Bronny will be Max Christie vibes in his second season for @Lakers"

@BronnyMuse06: "THAT BRONNY PASS THO"

@Wild__EJ: "He really gonna be in rotation within next 2 years…🥹"

@kxngjollof: "That Bronny pass to knecht was like prime magic"

Dec 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) handles the ball in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bronny has now appeared in 25 games for the Lakers.

He is averaging 2.2 points per contest while shooting 34.0% from the field and 27.6% from the three-point range.

With their victory over Dallas, the Lakers are now 49-31 in 80 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They will play their next game on Friday night against the Houston Rockets (at home).

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers clinch a playoff berth with a 112-97 win in Dallas. Luka Doncic met the moment, tying a season high with 45 points. One more win in L.A.'s final two regular season games -- home Friday vs. HOU or on the road Sunday in POR -- will secure the No. 3 seed in the West."

Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.