Bronny James Posts Instagram Story After Nets-Lakers Game
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 102-101.
Austin Reaves led the team with 38 points in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Bronny James (who did not play) was seen exchanging jerseys with Ziaire Williams.
Via The Brooklyn Nets: "From Sierra Canyon to the league."
Williams and Bronny both reposted the photo to their Instagram stories.
Williams wrote: "My Brudda 5L ‼️🖤🤞🏾 @bronny"
Bronny wrote: "My guyyyyy 🫡"
Williams finished the loss with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
He was teammates with Bronny in high school at Sierra Canyon (in California).
Via Ballislife.com on September 22, 2019: "Bronny James & Ziaire Williams made their OFFICIAL Sierra Canyon debuts today and definitely didn't dissapoint! @therealZiaire"
Williams was the 10th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Stanford.
He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies before getting traded to the Nets (over the offseason).
The 23-year-old is averaging 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range.
As for Bronny, he was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC.
He has only appeared in nine NBA games for the Lakers.
That said, the 20-year-old has also spent a lot of time with the South Bay Lakers (G League).