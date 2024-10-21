Bronny James Reacts To Lakers Latest Roster Move
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play their first game of the regular season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Before the game (on Monday), Bronny James met with the media (h/t Jovan Buha of The Athletic).
He was asked about the Lakers signing Quincy Olivari to a two-way contract.
Bronny: "I thought it was amazing. He's a great guy, he's over there working right now. I'm just extremely happy for him. He's a great player, great guy, I feel like he'll fit right in... We've just built that relationship on and off the court, in the gym, in the training room, stuff like that."
Olivari went undrafted out of Xavier.
He finished the preseason with averages of 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 52.2% from the field and 57.1% from the three-point range in four games (one start).
During the team's final preseason game, Olivari led the way with 22 points.
As for Bronny, all eyes will be on him this season since he is the first NBA player to ever share the floor with his father (LeBron).
The former USC star was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and despite a tough start to the preseason, he finished the final game with 17 points.
The Lakers are coming off a season where they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
They have a talented roster led by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell.