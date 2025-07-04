Bronny James Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing
Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers will begin 2025 NBA Summer League on Saturday.
After a recent practice, Bronny was asked about the new addition of Jake LaRavia (h/t Jovan Buha).
Reporter: "What have you made of the offseason so far?... I know it's been a quiet free agency, but you guys are gonna add Jake LaRavia. What did you make generally of the offseason for the team?"
Bronny: "Obviously, being on the team, I think we're gonna come back even better than we were last year... I think new guys like that is good for us, because we can see where he fits into our system and stuff like that. I'm also trying to fit into the system, myself. I'm really excited for new guys. Adou, too, as well. I'm really excited for those guys."
LaRavia spent the first three seasons of his career with the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.
He finished last season with averages of 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on June 30): "Free agent forward Jake LaRavia has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. LaRavia had a strong finish after joining the Sacramento Kings last season."
As for Bronny, he was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one year at USC.
He appeared in 27 games for the Lakers last season.