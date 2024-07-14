Bronny James Reveals His 5 Favorite NBA Players
Bronny James was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft last month.
He finished his one season at USC with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
James is currently playing for the Lakers in NBA Summer League.
Recently, he was asked by ESPN to name his five favorite NBA players.
James: "LeBron one, Steph two, Kyrie three, KD four, ANT and Shai tied at five."
Bronny is currently averaging 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 23.1% from the field through his first three NBA Summer League games (h/t RealGM).
Despite being the 55th pick, Bronny will have a lot of attention on him going into his rookie year.
Playing with LeBron will form the first father-son duo in league history.
Via The NBA: "LeBron James and Bronny James become the first father and son duo to be in the NBA at the same time.
Now they are teammates on the Lakers!"
LeBron has been with the Lakers for each of the previous six seasons, and he led the franchise to the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
This past year, the Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
However, they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.