Fastbreak

Bronny James Reveals His 5 Favorite NBA Players

Los Angeles Lakers player Bronny James revealed his five favorite players.

Ben Stinar

Jul 6, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 6, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft last month.

He finished his one season at USC with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.

James is currently playing for the Lakers in NBA Summer League.

Recently, he was asked by ESPN to name his five favorite NBA players.

James: "LeBron one, Steph two, Kyrie three, KD four, ANT and Shai tied at five."

Bronny is currently averaging 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 23.1% from the field through his first three NBA Summer League games (h/t RealGM).

Bronny Jame
Jul 10, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) between plays against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being the 55th pick, Bronny will have a lot of attention on him going into his rookie year.

Playing with LeBron will form the first father-son duo in league history.

Via The NBA: "LeBron James and Bronny James become the first father and son duo to be in the NBA at the same time.

Now they are teammates on the Lakers!"

LeBron has been with the Lakers for each of the previous six seasons, and he led the franchise to the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

This past year, the Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.

However, they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.