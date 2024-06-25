Bronny James Reveals His Favorite NBA Player Of All-Time
Bronny James will be among the most discussed prospects with the 2024 NBA Draft this week.
James played one season of college basketball for the USC Trojans before declaring for the draft.
On Monday, NBA Future Starts Now released a clip of James being asked who his favorite player is.
He named his father.
Reporter: "Favorite NBA player. Past or present?"
James: "LeBron James."
Bronny finished his one season with the Trojans with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
He was ranked (by ESPN) as the 20th best high school player in the class of 2023.
For years, there has been rumblings that LeBron would want to play with Bronny in the NBA.
However, Rich Paul told ESPN's Jonathan Givony that they are not a package deal.
Via Givony on June 19: "Rich Paul also says that there is no package deal option for LeBron and Bronny with the Suns or Lakers:
"The Lakers can draft Bronny, and LeBron doesn't re-sign. LeBron is also not going to Phoenix for a minimum deal. We can squash that now.""
LeBron is coming off his sixth season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
This summer, James can become a free agent if he declines his $51.4 million player option.