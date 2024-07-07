Bronny James Shares Honest Quote After Lakers-Kings Game
On Saturday afternoon, Bronny James played his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers faced off against the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic (Summer League).
The Kings won by a score of 108-94, and James finished the loss with four points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 2/9 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he met with the media and shared an honest quote (h/t Chris Alvarez of ABC7 News).
James: "Every first game that I step on the next level, it's always some butterflies in my stomach, but as soon as the ball tips and we go a couple times down, it all goes away."
James was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft (last month) after one season of college basketball with the USC Trojans.
He finished his freshman year with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the details of Bronny's contract with the Lakers.
Via Charania on July 3: "Bronny James has signed his rookie contract with the Lakers, per sources: Four years and $7.9 million. Team option in fourth season."
The Lakers finished the 2023-24 season with a 47-35 record, which had them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.