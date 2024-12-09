Bronny James Shares Thoughts On His Development After Lakers G League Game
After missing time with an injury, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James returned to the G League on Saturday night.
The South Bay Lakers hosted the San Diego Clippers.
Bronny had his best game as a pro, finishing with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 6/15 from the field.
After the 119-111 victory, Bronny spoke to Raj C. of ClutchPoints.
Raj C.: "How do you feel like that process and patience is going for you on your development?"
Bronny: "I think it's good. Game by game trying to learn everything that I can. Always just staying aggressive and playing my game. Playing for my teammates and my coaches. It's been good so far."
It's been a while since fans have been able to hear from Bronny, so while he didn't say much, he is clearly optimistic about where he is at.
The former USC guard has only appeared in six NBA games (with very limited playing time).
Therefore, the G League is vital for him to get time on the court against other pros.
Via LakeShow Highlights: "Bronny played his first game in about 2 weeks after picking up an injury and looked really engaged. Being with the first team he must have picked up a lot of things from JJ Redick and the squad.
Sucks they didn't put him to close out the game but he did his job and got valuable rest. A- rating from me today on the fact he picked up his assignment full court all game from the start."
The South Bay Lakers will play their next home game on January 7.
Bronny will continue to go back and forth between South Bay and Los Angeles.