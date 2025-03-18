Bronny James' Shot Goes Viral In Spurs-Lakers Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 125-109 in California.
With the game out of reach, Bronny James got playing time in the fourth quarter.
The former USC guard finished with three points in three minutes.
He made a three-pointer that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Bleacher Report: "BRONNY SINKS ONE FROM DEEP 🎯"
Many people reacted to the shot.
@LakersNation: "BRONNY FOR 3!!!!!!!!
GOTTA GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT"
@SOULbeautifulme: "BRONNY LOOKS SO MUCH MORE CONFIDENT
He just needs some more reps in the NBA"
@DStarkand: "Crypto Arena crowd loves them some Bronny James"
@LADEig: "LEBRON DIDN’T REACT TO BRONNY’S 3 😂😂😂"
@ProvideContext: "Watch Bron.
That’s so sad how guarded & reserved he’s he feels he has to be when it comes to Bronny, all because these nasty vultures are watching his every move ready to POUNCE."
Bronny has now appeared in 20 games for the Lakers.
He is averaging 1.7 points per contest while shooting 26.3% from the field and 22.7% from the three-point range.
The Lakers are 42-25 in 67 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following the Spurs, the Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Denver Nuggets.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers beat the Spurs, 125-109, to improve to 42-25. As JJ Redick pointed out before the game, the victory guarantees L.A. a winning record for the regular season. Reaves 30p 7r 6a 2s; Luka 21 14a 9r 3s; Goodwin 15p 3a 3s; DFS 15p; Knecht 13p; Vincent 11p; Hayes 9p 11r 2s."