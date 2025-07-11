Bronny James' Shot Over Cooper Flagg Went Viral In Lakers-Mavs Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Dallas Mavericks at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
The matchup was the most anticipated of the night, as Bronny James and Cooper Flagg are facing off.
During the first quarter, Bronny made a shot over Flagg that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Bronny James with the smooth step-back to open the scoring in Vegas 🔥"
Many NBA fans reacted to the highlight.
@Sekanispace: "Clean footwork and confidence, Bronny came to hoop in Vegas."
@Supremegoon28: "He finding his footing in the league. It’s only up from here."
@Josh_Compton17: "I was called insane.. I was called a Stan.. now they gotta call me a prophet tho. HERE’S YOUR WELCOME TO THE NBA MOMENT, COOPER. COURTESY OF A 6’1” LeBRON. 🤷🏼♂️"
@mjkisser: "This dude really can play at an NBA-level, I really believe he has the gifts for it. Just needs time🔥"
@qtkash: "He looking good to me 🤷🏾♂️ let him adjust to the league first."
@yosefaryawicaksana: "Bronny is coming this year! Lebron left his throne for him"
@romeodavido: "he just need confidence everything else is there"
@kykudom: "Lowkey you can tell Bron worked him like crazy after the season was over bro even starting to move and shoot like pop."
@__gamehead: "HES BEEN TRAININ SINCE BIRTH !!! train with THE GOAT !!!Yall really thought this kid wasn’t gon turn up ?? 😂😂😂😂"
Bronny appeared in 27 NBA games for the Lakers during the 2024-25 season.