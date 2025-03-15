Bronny James' Shot Over Nikola Jokic Went Viral In Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
During the first half, Bronny James made a shot over three-time MVP Nikola Jokic that got a lot of views on social media.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "BRONNY JAMES HITS THE THREE OVER JOKIC 🤯
Bronny is LOCKED IN 😤"
Bronny had five points and one rebound while shooting 1/3 from the field in his first seven minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to the highlight on social media.
@nando17celtics: "We post anything when it has to do with him and its hilarious"
@jbondwagon: "LAKERS REALLY BEATING NUGGETS WITH BRONNY WHILE BRON AND LUKA ARE OUT?!
Is this real life?"
@dgolden720: "I checked the box score to see how many points he has expecting 15 plus and he has 5 on 1-3 shooting and 2 FTs made."
@GilgeousSZN: "“Best in the World” Jokic can’t even guard Bronny 😭 "
BricksCenter: "Bronny heard what Stephen A Smith been saying about him 😭😭😭"
@playoffMAL: "Bronny is prolly gonna have effective rotational minutes in the league soon"
Bronny came into the night with averages of 1.4 points per contest while shooting 25.8% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in his first 18 NBA games.
As for the Lakers, they are playing with a very limited roster on Friday.
Via Underdog NBA: "Lakers players available Friday:
Austin Reaves
Jordan Goodwin
Dalton Knecht
Jarred Vanderbilt
Alex Len
Shake Milton
Christian Koloko
Markieff Morris
Cam Reddish
Bronny James
Redick: “Everybody in uniform will be in the rotation (tonight).”"