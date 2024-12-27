Brook Lopez Made NBA History In Nets-Bucks Game
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Brooklyn Nets in Wisconsin.
Brook Lopez finished the game with 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 8/12 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "1,969 blocks.
Congratulations to Brook Lopez for moving into 20th all-time in NBA history."
Despite Lopez's historic night, the Bucks lost to the Nets by a score of 111-105.
With the loss, they dropped to 16-13 in 29 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
While a loss to the Nets is not good, the Bucks were playing without their two best players (Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo).
Lopez is currently averaging 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 29 games.
He is in his seventh season playing for the Bucks.
During the 2021, season Lopez helped lead the franchise to the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.
In addition to the Bucks, the 2013 NBA All-Star has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers over 16 seasons.
Following the Nets, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
On the road, the Bucks are 5-8 in 13 games away from Milwaukee.