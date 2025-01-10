Brooklyn Nets And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets will face off in Colorado.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Nets have ruled out Bojan Bogdanovic, Cameron Johnson, Maxwell Lewis, D'Angelo Russell, Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford and Dariq Whitehead.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II and Spencer Jones.
Aaron Gordon is doubtful, while Nikola Jokic is questionable.
The Nets come into play as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-24 record in 37 games.
They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and also in the middle of a three-game losing skid).
Ben Simmons is not on the injury report after missing four straight games.
The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 26 games.
As for the Nuggets, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-15 record in 36 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Fans will be hoping that three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is able to return to action after missing two straight games with an illness.
He is averaging 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 55.4% from the field and 47.7% from the three-point range in 31 games.
Earlier this season, the Nuggets beat the Nets by a score of 144-139 at Barclays Center in Brookyn, New York.