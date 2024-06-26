Brooklyn Nets And Houston Rockets Reportedly Make A Trade
On Tuesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Brooklyn Nets traded their best player (Mikal Bridges) to the New York Knicks.
Following the news, Wojnarowski reported that the Nets made another deal (with the Houston Rockets).
Via Wojnarowski: "Another massive deal: Brooklyn has a deal with Houston to return the Nets’ 2026 first-round pick for a 2027 Phoenix Suns first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Rockets also acquire 2025 right to swap Houston/OKC first for 2025 Suns first-round pick. More details coming on picks deal."
Via Wojnarowski: "More in deal: Houston acquires 2029 more favorable of Dallas and Phoenix first-round pick and acquires right to swap Houston first-round pick for less favorable Dallas first and Phoenix first, per sources."
The Nets now get back their first-round picks, which means if they have a bad season, they will be able to keep their own selection (which they had initially given to Houston in the James Harden trade).
The Nets are coming off a year where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.
Considering they already had a bad year (with Bridges), the Nets will likely be one of the three worst teams in the NBA during the 2024-25 season.
As for the Rockets, they have missed the NBA playoffs for each of the previous four seasons.
That said, they showed promise, finishing the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.