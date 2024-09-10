Brooklyn Nets Announce Signing Of Former Wichita State Star
Tyson Etienne is coming off a year where he appeared in 21 regular season games (12 starts) for the College Park Skyhawks (G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks).
He finished the season with averages of 9.9 points, 2.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range.
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they have signed Etienne.
Via Evan Barnes of Newsday Sports: "Nets have signed guard Tyson Etienne. Because the roster is at capacity, this is likely an Exhibit 10 deal.
Between now and training camp, expect a few more signings of a similar nature."
Etienne played his college basketball for Wichita State (three seasons).
During his final year with the Shockers, he averaged 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 35.9% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range.
Etienne will more than likely be waived before the 2024-25 NBA season.
However, there is an excellent chance that he will end up with the Long Island Nets (G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets).
Via Erik Slater of ClutchPoints: "The Nets have signed free agent guard Tyson Etienne, per team.
Etienne, a 6’2” guard from Wichita State, went undrafted in 2022. He averaged 10.5 points and 3.6 assists on 44/36/78 shooting splits in 37 games for the Hawks’ G-League affiliate last season."
The Nets finished last season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.