Brooklyn Nets Are Favorites To Sign Former NBA MVP

The Brooklyn Nets are the betting favorite to sign Russell Westbrook (if he doesn't stay with the Denver Nuggets).

Ben Stinar

Sep 26, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks talks to the media during media day at HSS Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook is coming off his first season playing for the Denver Nuggets.

He finished the year with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.

This summer, Westbrook can become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league (he has a player option in his contract for the 2025-26 season).

May 7, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a play and falling into fans in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Recently, it was revealed (via Bovada) that the Brooklyn Nets are the favorite to sign Westbrook (if he leaves the Nuggets).

Via NBACentral: "The Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win the Russell Westbrook sweepstakes, per @BovadaOfficial

Brooklyn Nets: +600
Atlanta Hawks: +700
Orlando Magic: +700
Utah Jazz: +800
Portland Trail Blazers: +800
LA Clippers: +900
San Antonio Spurs: +1000
Phoenix Suns: +1200
Milwaukee Bucks: +1400
New York Knicks: +1400
Boston Celtics: +1600
Cleveland Cavaliers: +2000
Golden State Warriors: +2500
LA Lakers: +2500"

While Westbrook is no longer the superstar guard he once was when he won the 2017 MVP Award, he is still a productive role player (who brings a lot of energy).

In addition to his stint with Denver, he has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Westbrook's potential free agency will likely cretate a lot of fan interest.

May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) is interviewed by ESPN reporter Betty Zhou following the win against the LA Clippers in the game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nets are coming off a season where they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-56 record.

Ben Stinar
