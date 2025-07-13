Brooklyn Nets Coach Comments On Big Trade With Nuggets
Cam Johnson had spent part of three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets (after being traded to the team in 2023).
Earlier this month, the Nets traded Johnson to the Denver Nuggets as part of a deal for Michael Porter Jr.
Via BrooklynNets.com (on July 8): "BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired forward Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first round draft pick from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for forward Cam Johnson."
On Saturday, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez spoke about the addition of Porter Jr.
Fernandez (h/t Erik Slater of ClutchPoints): "His work ethic is very good. He's a pro, works really hard... A guy like him that won a championship... He's gonna be asked to do things that he's never done before. Probably his usage and the shots that he's going to take... I know the type of person he is. I was very happy to see him face-to-face today."
Porter Jr. has played seven total seasons (all with the Nuggets).
His career averages are 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 345 games.
The 27-year-old instantly becomes arguably the most talented player on his new team.
Currently, the Nets are in rebuilding after finishing the season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-56 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2023 season.
As for Fernandez, he is going into his second season at the helm for the Nets.