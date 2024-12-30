Brooklyn Nets Coach Reacts To D'Angelo Russell Lakers Trade
On Sunday, the news was announced that D'Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis had been traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
As part of the deal, the Nets sent the Lakers Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
The Nets also received three second-round picks.
After the Nets lost to the Orlando Magic by a score of 102-101, Jordi Fernandez was asked about the acquistion of D'Angelo Russell when he met with the media.
Reporter: "What can you expect D'Angelo to bring when you get here and you get some practice under him?"
Fernandez: "I don't know details. We'll let you guys know. Obviously, you guys know the two players that we'll be getting, and we're excited to work with them, develop them, build those relationships, have them up to speed soon... Whenever the plans are set, we'll let you guys know."
Russell is averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 29 games.
He will be going into his second stint playing for the Nets.
During the 2019 season, Russell made the NBA All-Star Game with the franchise.
Via Bleacher Report: "D-Lo's NBA journey has been WILD
-Drafted by Lakers as No. 2 pick
-Traded to Nets
-Traded to Warriors
-Traded to TWolves
-Traded BACK to Lakers
-Traded BACK to Nets
WOW"
In addition to the Nets and Lakers, Russell has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors over ten seasons in the NBA.
The Nets are currently the 12th seed with a 12-20 record.