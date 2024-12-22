Brooklyn Nets Coach Makes Honest Ben Simmons Statement
On Saturday night, the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Utah Jazz by a score of 105-94 at Barclays Center in New York.
Despite the loss, Ben Simmons had one of his best games of the season.
The three-time NBA All-Star finished with 15 points, six rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 5/11 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.
After the game, head coach Jordi Fernandez spoke about Simmons when he met with the media (h/t YES Network).
While Simmons had a good game, Fernandez also alluded to the six turnovers.
Fernandez: "Turnovers... We need him to be better... I like his aggressiveness. I like how he pushed the ball: 15 points and 10 assists. I also wanted him to rebound better, but I like his performance; I like how fast he made us play. He's taking positive steps. Right now, it's back-to-back games where he's playing higher minutes. He's been aggressive. He's been trying to organize his teammates, use his voice and I'm happy to see that."
Simmons is in his third season playing for the Nets.
After only appearing in 15 games last season, the former LSU star is averaging 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field in 22 games.
Via Legion Hoops: "Ben Simmons in the past 3 games:
15 PTS - 10 AST - 6 REB
12 PTS - 7 AST - 5 REB
10 PTS - 8 AST - 4 REB"
The Nets are 11-17 in 28 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.