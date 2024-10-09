Brooklyn Nets Coach Makes Bold Ben Simmons Statement
On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets opened up the preseason with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers in California.
Before the game, head coach Jordi Fernandez spoke about Ben Simmons when he met with reporters (h/t Law Murray of The Athletic).
Fernandez: "A healthy Ben Simmons is a very, very, very, very good basketball player. 3-time All-Star. And that's what we got right now. We have a healthy Ben. That has been working really hard the whole summer. He's done a great job getting his body ready to play. I'm very excited now to see a point guard on the court... We want to play fast, and nobody better than him to rebound, push, throw the ball ahead."
Simmons played for the first time since Feburary.
He finished the game with two points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 1/5 from the field in 13 minutes of playing time.
The Nets lost by a score of 115-106.
Following the Clippers, the Nets will play three more preseason games against the Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.
They will open up the regular season on October 23 when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Last season, the Nets were the 11th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (six years ago).
Simmons is going into his fourth season as a member of the Nets.