Brooklyn Nets Could Be Interested In Signing Former Player
Caris LeVert is coming off his ninth NBA season where he spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.
The 30-year-old is still a productive role player who finished the year with averages of 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 64 games.
This summer, LeVert will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Brooklyn Nets are a team that is expected to have an interest in signing the former Michigan star.
LeVert spent part of five seasons with the Nets at the start of his pro career.
During the 2020 season, he averaged 18.7 points per contest while shooting 36.4% from the three-point range.
The Nets finished the 2024-25 season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-56 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.
LeVert would be an intriguing addition to a Nets team (as a productive scorer and veteran to the younger players they are trying to develop).
He has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers (in addition to the Nets, Hawks and Cavs).