Brooklyn Nets Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For Recent 5th Overall Pick

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Brooklyn Nets could be a landing spot for a recent top-five pick.

Ben Stinar

Jan 10, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) dunks the basketball during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena.
Jan 10, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) dunks the basketball during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena.

Isaac Okoro is coming off another productive season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The former Auburn star finished the year with averages of 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 69 games.

Isaac Okoro
May 3, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) warms up before game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center.

This summer, Okoro became a restricted free agent and he is still available on July 28.

The Cavs will have the ability to match any offer that another team makes Okoro.

On Sunday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Brooklyn Nets are a team who could be a landing spot for him.

Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "The Nets are among the teams considered a sign-and-trade possibility for Okoro, though nothing is considered imminent with Brooklyn, sources said."

Okoro was the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball with the Tigers.

His career averages are 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the feild and 34.7% from the three-point range in 279 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games (nine starts).

The Nets are a team that has entered into a complete rebuild.

Therefore, a player such as Okoro (who is only 23) would make a lot of sense.

Last season, the Nets were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.

Isaac Okoro
Oct 25, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center.

As for the Cavs, they lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

