Brooklyn Nets Fans React To Ben Simmons Instagram Story
Ben Simmons will be one of the most intriguing players to watch next season.
The former All-Star has only appeared in 57 games since the 2021 season, but he is also entering a contract year (and is only 28).
Training camp will not begin for nearly three weeks, but Simmons already appears to be in Brooklyn based on his recent Instagram story (h/t Billy Reinhardt).
Via Reinhardt: "Ben Simmons has made his way back to Brooklyn with training camp less than a month away.
Could this be the year where Simmons finally stays healthy?
(via bensimmons/IG)"
Many fans reacted to Reinhardt's post.
Via @Os91413Jon: "If Ben Simmons is healthy Billy Brooklyn should not hesitate to trade him now! 😲.... Whether it's getting a second round draft pick or Lonzo Ball Nets should move on and end this saga once and for all......"
@DR_LGOOD: "I am a huge fan of Simmons. he's the reason I followed the Nets, but I am also most disappointed in him. Even though it's not his fault of course, it's almost irrelevant at this stage. Other than his injury, I think he lacks the mental toughness to be successful 😔"
@JakeKeel1: "All Star Ben is finally coming back this season and him and Cam Thomas are leading us to the promised land"
@EarningsSeasons: "He’s the Daniel Jones of the NBA"
@Yasuke1886: "Tanking season,he can go do the comeback player of the season somewhere else."
@brooklynnets85: "This is such rage bait lol"
Simmons finished last year with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 15 games.