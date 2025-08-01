Fastbreak

Brooklyn Nets Latest Signing Intrigues NBA Fans

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Nets are signing Ricky Council IV.

Ben Stinar

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ricky Council IV played the first two seasons of his NBA career for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 23-year-old finished last year with averages of 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.

On Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Council IV had signed a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Via Charania: "Free agent guard/forward Ricky Council IV will sign a one-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Adie von Gontard tells ESPN. The former 76ers wing appeared in a team-high 73 games last season, averaging 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds."

A lot of NBA fans were intrigued by the signing for Brooklyn.

@RioStaysTrue: "Actually a decent loss for the Sixers.. his potential is thru the roof.. he should excel on Nets if given opportunity"

@NBABoards: "Interesting addition for the Nets"

@jbondwagon: "A steal for Brooklyn tbh"

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) hangs from the rim after a dunk during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

@Appreci8Gr8ness: "Very sneaky great signing for the Nets"

@SixersJustin: "wow sixers legend"

@FanDuelCanada: "76ers legend 🫡"

Mar 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) reacts after dunking the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Nets finished last season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-56 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).

Via Sharif Phillips-Keaton of Nets Wire: "Council, 23, has spent his NBA career as part of the 76ers' organization before being waived by Philadelphia in July. Council has played in 105 NBA games over the past 2 seasons, averaging 6.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 1.1 APG while shooting 40.2% from the field and 27.3% from deep."

Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.