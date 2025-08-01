Brooklyn Nets Latest Signing Intrigues NBA Fans
Ricky Council IV played the first two seasons of his NBA career for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 23-year-old finished last year with averages of 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.
On Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Council IV had signed a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard/forward Ricky Council IV will sign a one-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Adie von Gontard tells ESPN. The former 76ers wing appeared in a team-high 73 games last season, averaging 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds."
A lot of NBA fans were intrigued by the signing for Brooklyn.
@RioStaysTrue: "Actually a decent loss for the Sixers.. his potential is thru the roof.. he should excel on Nets if given opportunity"
@NBABoards: "Interesting addition for the Nets"
@jbondwagon: "A steal for Brooklyn tbh"
@Appreci8Gr8ness: "Very sneaky great signing for the Nets"
@SixersJustin: "wow sixers legend"
@FanDuelCanada: "76ers legend 🫡"
The Nets finished last season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-56 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Via Sharif Phillips-Keaton of Nets Wire: "Council, 23, has spent his NBA career as part of the 76ers' organization before being waived by Philadelphia in July. Council has played in 105 NBA games over the past 2 seasons, averaging 6.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 1.1 APG while shooting 40.2% from the field and 27.3% from deep."