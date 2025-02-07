Brooklyn Nets Make Ben Simmons Announcement Before Heat Game
UPDATE: Brian Lewis of The New York Post reported a statement from Ben Simmons' agent Bernie Lee.
On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Miami Heat at Barclays Center in New York.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst reported that Ben Simmons is on the verge of being bought out by the Nets.
The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field in 33 games.
Via Charania: "Ben Simmons is finalizing a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets to become a free agent, sources tell me and @WindhorstESPN. Simmons will meet with the Cavaliers and Clippers starting Friday as he decides his next home."
The Nets have now announced that Simmons has been ruled out for Friday's game (and is not with the team).
Via Brian Lewis of The New York Post: "Not surprisingly, Brooklyn has announced Ben Simmons is away from the team. Sources confirm he is working to complete a buyout from the #Nets, which is progressing. He’s looking now at his next options. #NBA"
Simmons spent part of four seasons with the Nets.
Over 90 games, the 28-year-old had averages of 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 56.2% from the field.
The Nets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-34 record in 51 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following the Heat, the Nets will play their next game on Monday when they remain at home to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.