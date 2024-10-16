Brooklyn Nets Make Roster Move Before 76ers Game
K.J. Jones II is coming off his fifth season of college basketball with the Emmanuel Lions.
He finished his final year with averages of 26.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Jones II played in NBA Summer League with the Brooklyn Nets and signed a deal with the team earlier this week.
However, he has now been waived.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Brooklyn Nets announced they have waived K.J. Jones II."
Jones II will likely begin his rookie season with the Long Island Nets (G League).
That said, he could earn himself of a two-way (or 10-day) contract at some point during the regular season.
Via NetsDaily on October 14: "KJ Jones II was Division II Player of the Year last year at Emmanuel in Atlanta. Like Mark Armstrong, signed and waived over weekend, he played for Nets Summer League team but got few minutes. Like Armstrong he too is Bound for Long Island whose roster is filling up."
The Nets will play their third preseason game on Wednesday when they face off against the 76ers in Philadelphia.
They have one more preseason game (after the 76ers) on Friday against the Toronto Raptors.
On October 23, the Nets will open up the regular season when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Last season, they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time in six years.