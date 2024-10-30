Brooklyn Nets Make Roster Move Before Grizzlies Game
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will play the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.
Before the game, the team announced that they had made a roster move by assigning Dariq Whitehead to the G League.
Whitehead has only appeared in one game so far this season.
Via The Long Island Nets: "The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Dariq Whitehead to the Long Island Nets."
Whitehead was the 22nd pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He finished his rookie year with averages of 1.0 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 20.0% from the field in three games.
Via Collin Helwig of NetsDaily: "Nets say Nic Claxton is OUT tonight with left hamstring injury management. Jordi Fernández told us that last night but the team just confirmed it.
No Dariq Whitehead either, who's out on a G-League assignment. No other changes to the injury report minus Ben Simmons' removal."
The Nets enter the evening with a 1-3 record in their first four games.
They most recently lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets by a score of 144-139 (in overtime) at home on Tuesday.
Following the Grizzlies, the Nets will return home to host Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 2-2 in their first four games after beating the Bulls by a score of 126-123 (on Monday).
Following the Nets, they will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Memphis.