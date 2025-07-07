Brooklyn Nets Officially Announce Trade For 6-Year NBA Player
Terance Mann spent the 2024-25 season with the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks.
The former Florida State star finished the year with averages of 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 67 games.
On Monday, Mann was officially traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
Via The Nets: "The Brooklyn Nets acquired guard Terance Mann and the draft rights to guard/forward Drake Powell, the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, from the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade."
Mann was the 48th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He has played six total seasons (for the Hawks and Clippers).
His career averages are 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 412 games.
Via Sharif Phillips-Keaton of Nets Wire: "The Nets officially announce that they have acquired F Terance Mann and Drake Powell (the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft) as a result of the multi-team trade with the Hawks and Celtics prior to the Draft. Brooklyn also sent cash to Boston to complete the trade."
The Nets finished the 2024-25 season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-56 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
Via The NBA (on January 15, 2023): "Terance Mann dropped a regular season career-high tonight in the Clippers win:
31 PTS (career-high)
6 REB
4 AST
5 3PM"