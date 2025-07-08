Brooklyn Nets Officially Announce Trade With Denver Nuggets
Cameron Johnson had spent part of three seasons playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
Despite the team's struggles, he finished last year with averages of 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 57 games.
On Tuesday, the Nets officially traded Johnson to the Denver Nuggets in a deal for Michael Porter Jr.
Via BrooklynNets.com: "BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired forward Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first round draft pick from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for forward Cam Johnson."
Porter Jr. was the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Missouri.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.5% form the three-point range in 77 games.
Via Bennett Durando of The Denver Post: "Michael Porter Jr. in Nuggets franchise history:
15th in points (5,597)
18th in rebounds (2,209)
14th in made field goals (2,123 at 50%)
2nd in 3-pointers (843 at 40.6%)
1st in effective field goal percentage (59.9%)"
The Nets were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-56 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.
Via Brian Lewis of The New York Post: "The #Nets have made the Michael Porter Jr.-Cam Johnson trade official. The prize in that deal of course is the unprotected first round draft pick from the #Nuggets in 2032, when Nikola Jokic will be 37. Other than their own 2026 pick, it could be one of Brooklyn’s top assets."