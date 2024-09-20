Brooklyn Nets Officially Sign 4-Year NBA Player
Killian Hayes is coming off a season where he appeared in 42 games (31 starts) for the Detroit Pistons.
He finished his season with averages of 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range.
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they have signed Hayes.
Via The Nets: "Welcome to Brooklyn, Killian!"
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the details of the contract.
Via Scotto: "The Brooklyn Nets are signing Killian Hayes to an Exhibit 10 deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Hayes, the No. 7 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, will compete for a roster spot after averaging 8.1 points and 5.2 assists in four seasons with the Detroit Pistons."
Hayes was the seventh pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and is only 23.
Over his four seasons with the Pistons, he averaged 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 27.7% from the three-point range in 210 games.
If he is able to make the roster, Hayes would likely get a lot of opportunity on a Nets team that is in rebuilding mode.
The Nets are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.
After trading Mikal Bridges, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving over the last two seasons, they entered into a new era for the franchise.