Brooklyn Nets Owe Michael Porter Jr. A Lot Of Money
Michael Porter Jr. is an extremely talented forward who is coming off his sixth year playing in the NBA.
This summer, the former Missouri star was traded to the Brooklyn Nets (via the Denver Nuggets).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on June 30): "BREAKING: The Denver Nuggets are trading Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson, sources tell ESPN."
The Nets will now owe Porter Jr. $38.3 million for the 2025-26 season.
He then has at least $12 million guaranteed on the final year of his contract (h/t Spotrac).
Via Collin Helwig of NetsDaily: "Michael Porter Jr.'s contract goes for:
$38.3M in 2025/26
$40.8 M in 2026/27
Nets kick the can down two more years until they can hit the FA market again with major spending power. Get an unprotected first round pick in the process."
Porter Jr. was the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Nuggets.
He missed the first year of his career due to injury.
During the 2023 season, Porter Jr. helped the Nuggets win the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Via Bleacher Report (on July 24): ""I'm not even gonna lie, they got me working probably as hard as I've ever worked."
Michael Porter Jr. after his FIRST workout with the Nets
(Via curiousmike/YT)"
The Nets finished the 2024-25 season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-56 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs.