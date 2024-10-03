Brooklyn Nets Player Makes Bold Statement About Ben Simmons
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be among the worst teams in the league during the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are coming off a tough year where they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (six years ago).
That said, Dorian Finney-Smith recently spoke about the potential of the Nets with a healthy Ben Simmons (via Brian Lewis of The New York Post, h/t NBA Central).
Finney-Smith (via Lewis' article on The New York Post): "People don’t know how healthy Ben [Simmons] is going to be. But we’ve been seeing him for the last four weeks and he looks great. So, if bro gets back on the court I feel like it’s gonna help our team a lot, and we’re going to shake the NBA."
Simmons was among the best players in the NBA when he was healthy and made three All-Star Games in his first four seasons.
He finished last year with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.
However, Simmons only appeared in 15 games.
The Nets ended last season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
Finney-Smith averaged 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 68 games (56 starts).
The Nets will open up the 2024-25 NBA season when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia on October 23.