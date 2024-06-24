Brooklyn Nets Player Reportedly Makes Decision On Future
Keita Bates-Diop spent last season playing for the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
The six-year veteran finished the regular season with averages of 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 50 games.
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Bates-Diop will opt into the final year of his contract.
Via Charania: "Nets F Keita Bates-Diop has exercised his $2.65 million player option for the 2024-25 season, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium."
Bates-Diop was the 48th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after a stellar college career for Ohio State.
During his senior year, he averaged 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Over his six years in the NBA, Bates-Diop has played for the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets (in addition to the Suns and Nets).
His career averages are 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 283 games.
He has also appeared in five playoff games with Denver.
As for the Nets, they are coming off a year where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.
That said, the Nets have a veteran-led roster with Dennis Schroder, Mikal Bridges and Ben Simmons.