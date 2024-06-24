Fastbreak

Brooklyn Nets Player Reportedly Makes Decision On Future

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, a Brooklyn Nets player will opt into the final year of his contract.

Ben Stinar

Feb 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Keita Bates-Diop (13) shoots the ball during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Keita Bates-Diop spent last season playing for the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.

The six-year veteran finished the regular season with averages of 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 50 games.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Bates-Diop will opt into the final year of his contract.

Via Charania: "Nets F Keita Bates-Diop has exercised his $2.65 million player option for the 2024-25 season, sources tell  @TheAthletic@Stadium."

Bates-Diop was the 48th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after a stellar college career for Ohio State.

During his senior year, he averaged 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 34 games.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann stands with seniors, from left, guard Andrew Dakich (13), forward Keita Bates-Diop (33), guard Kam Williams (15) and forward Jae'Sean Tate (1) during senior night festivities following the Buckeyes' 79-52 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Feb. 20, 2018. [Adam Cairns / Dispatch] / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

Over his six years in the NBA, Bates-Diop has played for the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets (in addition to the Suns and Nets).

His career averages are 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 283 games.

He has also appeared in five playoff games with Denver.

Jan 24, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Keita Bates-Diop (21) dunks during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Nets, they are coming off a year where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

That said, the Nets have a veteran-led roster with Dennis Schroder, Mikal Bridges and Ben Simmons.

